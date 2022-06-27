Ontology (ONT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.97 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $213.92 million and approximately $31.97 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00094788 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

