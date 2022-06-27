Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 11,419 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,419 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $15,872.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 348,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,738.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $17,072.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,493.86.

On Friday, April 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 7,345 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,362.50.

On Monday, April 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $22,022.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,083. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

