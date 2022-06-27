Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.33. Opera shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 3,289 shares trading hands.

OPRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $507.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Opera had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in Opera by 37.9% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 218,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

