Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

ORCL stock opened at $70.35 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. The company has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

