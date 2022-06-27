Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.58

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 14758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.44.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

