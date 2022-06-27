Origin Dollar Trading 0% Higher This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $66.54 million and $264,192.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00181467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00062855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,712,684 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars.

