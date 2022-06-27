Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

OTIS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.52. 22,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

