P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Head to Head Analysis

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Rating) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get P10 alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for P10 and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a consensus target price of $8.47, indicating a potential downside of 0.35%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than P10.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 17.30% 7.70% 3.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P10 and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.97 billion 1.91 $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats P10 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10 (Get Rating)

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,556 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for P10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.