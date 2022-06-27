PAID Network Achieves Market Cap of $3.24 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $57,437.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00148164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00067335 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013999 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

