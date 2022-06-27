Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Lowered by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,369 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 3.2% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 143.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,571,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

