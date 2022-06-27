Pallapay Hits Market Capitalization of $7.61 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.61 million and $75,709.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00184705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

