Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.4% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.30. 1,580,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,502,188. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

