Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Purchases 483 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,475,000 after purchasing an additional 98,834 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,331,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,055,000 after purchasing an additional 75,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

