ParkinGo (GOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $92.00

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $798,760.96 and $92.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,046.46 or 1.00281638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039791 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00023484 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

