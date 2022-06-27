PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $19.49 million and approximately $523,361.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

