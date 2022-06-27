Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $381.77.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

