PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,920,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

