PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.04. 313,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,920,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

