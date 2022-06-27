Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 5% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.66. 18,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,747,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.65). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Peabody Energy by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 23,256 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,085,178 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,149,000 after buying an additional 672,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 883.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,109 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 200,431 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

