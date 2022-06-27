Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Down 7.7%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 15,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 713,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 225.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 543,075 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

