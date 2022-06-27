PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,756,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $38,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $46,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,350.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $37,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96.

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. 57,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 112.14% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust comprises about 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

