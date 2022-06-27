Peterson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,530 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after buying an additional 171,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,225,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after buying an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,595. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

