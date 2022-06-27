Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,534,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.