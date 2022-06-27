Peterson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 64.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,393 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.0% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

BAC stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,201,914. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.