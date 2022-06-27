Peterson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 48,333 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.86. 750,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,727,676. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

