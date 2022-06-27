Peterson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of IWX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

