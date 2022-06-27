Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. 29 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth $11,908,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

