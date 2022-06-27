Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

NYSE PM traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.71. 5,440,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,808. The firm has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

