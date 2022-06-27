Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,370,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 435,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 444,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 444,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.76. 7,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.35. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.