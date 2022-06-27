Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Shares Down 0.1%

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.29 and last traded at C$11.29. 18,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 210,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.
The firm has a market cap of C$376.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
About Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL)
Recommended Stories
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.