Playkey Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,767.00 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $76,169.73 and approximately $48,767.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

