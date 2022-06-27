PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 46,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 532,986 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of $558.71 million, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of -1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $60,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,162.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 131,600 shares of company stock worth $724,834.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

