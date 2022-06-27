Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,621.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,621 ($19.86) and last traded at GBX 1,618 ($19.82), with a volume of 292941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,588 ($19.45).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,137 ($13.93) to GBX 1,300 ($15.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 646.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,551.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,471.32.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

