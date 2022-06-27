Polkadex (PDEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $164,216.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Polkadex has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $164,216.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00008181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00183758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

