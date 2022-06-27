Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of PREM opened at GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Friday. Premier African Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The firm has a market cap of £76.22 million and a PE ratio of 2.25.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

