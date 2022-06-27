Primecoin (XPM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $307.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $307.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,221,188 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

