Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 1,389 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $543.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,853. The company has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $491.18 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $543.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

