Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,534,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,275,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 64,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.67. 3,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,847. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

