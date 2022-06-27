Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 8,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 104,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.82. The company had a trading volume of 69,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

