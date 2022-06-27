Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $195.34. 86,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

