Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,874,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,169,189 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42.

