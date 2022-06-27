Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 5,442 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,238,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 90,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,840. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.