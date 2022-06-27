Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 3,611 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,698,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 775,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,707,027. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

