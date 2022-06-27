Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 894 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,665,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $148.79. 44,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,853. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

