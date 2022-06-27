Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.23.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $121.36.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.