Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Proximus from €17.00 ($17.89) to €15.50 ($16.32) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.00) to €20.50 ($21.58) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Proximus stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.0935 dividend. This is a boost from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

