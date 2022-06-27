Public Mint (MINT) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,259.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025652 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

