Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PPT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 184,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,112. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

