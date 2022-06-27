Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PPT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 184,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,112. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
