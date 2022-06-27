QLC Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $3.17 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00180218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00066239 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013970 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.