Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading Down 6.2%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.73. 29,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,041,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after buying an additional 886,261 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,979,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,351,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after buying an additional 135,429 shares in the last quarter.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.